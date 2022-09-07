REBusinessOnline

United Way of Central Ohio Selects $70M Redevelopment Proposal for Headquarters

COLUMBUS, OHIO — United Way of Central Ohio has selected the AspireCOLUMBUS proposal from the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and national nonprofit The Community Builders (TCB) for the redevelopment of its headquarters building at 360 S. Third St.

The CMHA-TCB proposal is a $70 million project slated for completion in late 2025 or early 2026. Plans call for a 12-story building with 30,000 square feet of commercial space and 135 mixed-income units. Moody Nolan will lead the design.

The CMHA-TCB partnership has a purchase sale agreement of $4 million to take ownership of the building. Battelle Memorial Institute Foundation donated the one-acre site to United Way of Central Ohio in 1978 for use as its headquarters. When the nonprofit decided to sell the property, it enlisted the help of a real estate task force consisting of United Way employees, board members, community volunteers and outside advisors.

Funding for the redevelopment project will come from New Markets Tax Credit equity, traditional debt, CMHA funding, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity and potential gap funding from state and local partners.

