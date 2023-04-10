Monday, April 10, 2023
United Way Signs 41,815 SF Office Lease in Rocky Hill, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

ROCKY HILL, CONN. — Virginia-based nonprofit United Way has signed a 41,815-square-foot office lease at 55 Capital Blvd. in Rocky Hill, a southern suburb of Hartford. The building is located within the 506,500-square-foot Corporate Ridge development, which offers a fitness center, game room, outdoor gathering areas and a full-service cafeteria. Bob Kelly and Jon Putnam of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, KS Partners LLC, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.

