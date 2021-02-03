Unitex Opens 90,000 SF Industrial Facility in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Creates 200 Jobs

LAWRENCE, MASS. — Unitex, a provider of commercial laundry services, has opened a 90,000-square-foot industrial facility, located north of Boston, in a move that is expected to add about 200 new jobs to the local economy. The facility is located at the site of the former plant of can manufacturer Crown Holdings and will be used to service the metro Boston life sciences and healthcare industries. Seyon Group, a Boston-based investment firm, owns the building in which the facility is situated.