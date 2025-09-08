Unity Technologies Signs 10,000 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s Union Square

NEW YORK CITY — Unity Technologies has signed a 10,000-square-foot office lease in Manhattan’s Union Square area. The 3D content creation platform will occupy the entire second floor at 817 Broadway, a 14-story, 140,000-square-foot building that was built in 1895 and recently repositioned. Gabe Marans of Savills represented Unity Technologies in the lease negotiations. David Falk, Jason Greenstein and Daniel Levine of Newmark represented the landlord, a partnership between Taconic Partners and Nuveen Real Estate.