CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Third-party logistics firm UniUni has signed a 36,000-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 1401-1407 Dunn Drive was built in 1980 and totals 100,800 square feet. Adam Graham and Stephen Williamson of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, High Street Realty, in the lease negotiations. The tenant representative was not disclosed.