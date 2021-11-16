REBusinessOnline

Univar Sells 57,418 SF Industrial Building in Southwest Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

3636-Dan-Morton-Drive-Dallas

The industrial property at 3636 Dan Morton Drive in Dallas totals 57,418 square feet.

DALLAS — Illinois-based chemicals distributor Univar has sold a 57,418-square-foot industrial building located at 3636 Dan Morton Drive in southwest Dallas. The rail-served building sits on 8.5 acres and was vacant at the time of sale. Craig Jones and Caleb McCoy of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Chicago-based Industrial Outdoor Ventures purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

