Univar Sells 57,418 SF Industrial Building in Southwest Dallas
DALLAS — Illinois-based chemicals distributor Univar has sold a 57,418-square-foot industrial building located at 3636 Dan Morton Drive in southwest Dallas. The rail-served building sits on 8.5 acres and was vacant at the time of sale. Craig Jones and Caleb McCoy of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Chicago-based Industrial Outdoor Ventures purchased the property for an undisclosed price.
