Univar Solutions Sells 24,500 SF Industrial Property in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Univar Solutions USA Inc., an affiliate of Illinois-based chemical distributor Univar Solutions, has sold a 24,500-square-foot industrial property situated on two acres at 4351 Director Drive in San Antonio. David Ballard of CBRE represented the buyers, private investors Thomas and Barbara Stratil, in the transaction. Rob Burlingame, also with CBRE, represented Univar Solutions USA.