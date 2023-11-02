Universal Destinations, Wendover Housing Break Ground on 20-Acre Affordable Housing Development in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Universal Destinations & Experiences and Wendover Housing Partners have begun construction on Catchlight Crossings, a 20-acre residential district in Orlando. The land was donated by Universal’s not-for-profit Housing for Tomorrow. Situated near the Orange County Convention Center along International Drive, the project will ultimately feature 1,000 affordable housing apartments, onsite amenities and services, 16,000 square feet of retail space, play areas and a transportation center.

Some features will include Bezos Academy, a tuition-free preschool, as well as educational opportunities via the nearby University of Central Florida. Amenities will include resort-style pools, a fitness center, game room, cafes, bike and walking paths, a community garden and four acres of open green space.

Chase is the primary construction lender for Catchlight Crossings, which will remain an affordable community in perpetuity. The majority of the units – 75 percent — will be designated as affordable and reserved for households with incomes at or below 60 percent of the area’s median income (AMI). Universal Destinations & Experiences and Wendover Housing expect to open the first phase of Catchlight Crossings in 2026.