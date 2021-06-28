REBusinessOnline

Universe Holdings Acquires Multifamily Property in Toms River, New Jersey, for $60M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Mariners-Cove-Toms-River-New-Jersey

Mariners Cove in Toms River, New Jersey, totals 225 units. The property was built in 1972.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Multifamily investment and management firm Universe Holdings has acquired Mariners Cove, a 225-unit townhome community in the coastal New Jersey city of Toms River, for $60 million. Built in 1972 and renovated in 2013, the waterfront property features two-bedroom units, about 90 percent of which offer water views. Amenities include a fitness center, playground and a pet play area, according to Apartments.com. Spencer Yablon of CBRE represented both Universe Holdings and the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Mariners Cove was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale.

