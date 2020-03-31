Universe Holdings Acquires Serena Vista Multifamily Property in Metro San Diego for $34.4M
LA MESA, CALIF. — Universe Holdings has purchased Serena Vista, an apartment community located in La Mesa, for $34.4 million. The name of the seller was not released.
Located at 5810 Amaya Drive, Serena Vista features 110 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts spread across 17 residential buildings on a 5.2-acre site. Community amenities include a swimming pool, spa, two laundry facilities, fitness center, clubhouse, garages and covered parking with storage.
Built in 1971, the property has undergone significant interior and exterior upgrades, with Universe planning to implement a light capital improvement plan to upgrade the property’s common areas. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased and stabilized.
