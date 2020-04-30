REBusinessOnline

Universe Holdings Buys Three-Building Multifamily Portfolio in Granada Hills for $25M

Devonshire-Apts-Granada-Hills-CA

Located at 16700 Devonshire St. in Granada Hills, Calif., Devonshire Apartments features 38 apartments.

GRANADA HILLS, CALIF. — Los Angeles-based Universe Holdings has acquired a three-building multifamily portfolio in Granada Hills. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $25 million.

Janet Neman of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the off-market transaction.

The portfolio includes Boardwalk & Park Place Apartments, a 56-unit building at 16860-16900 Chatsworth St.; Devonshire Apartments, a 38-unit complex at 16700 Devonshire St.; and Granada Pine Apartments, a 28-unit property located at 16930 Blackhawk St.

Universe Holdings plans to implement a renovation strategy and will invest nearly $2.7 million in property upgrades. The three buildings were constructed in the 1960s.

