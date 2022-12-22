REBusinessOnline

University Avenue Partners Acquires 51,149 SF Mixed-Use Property in San Ramon, California

At the time of sale, the 51,149-square-foot mixed-use property at 2551 San Ramon Valley Blvd. in San Ramon, Calif., was 90 percent leased to office and retail tenants.

SAN RAMON, CALIF. — University Avenue Partners has purchased a mixed-use property located at 2551 San Ramon Valley Blvd. in San Ramon. Terms of the transaction were not released.

At the time of sale, the 52,149-square-foot asset was 90 percent leased to a diverse mix of office and retail tenants.

Steven Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Jonathan Schaefler and Darren Hollak of Newmark facilitated the transaction. Nicholas Bicardo of Newmark advised on the retail component of the sale.

