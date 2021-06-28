University & Evans Sells Mixed-Use Student Housing, Retail Property in Denver for $17.3M

DENVER — University and Evans, a limited liability company based in Denver, has completed the disposition of the fee simple interest in University Lofts, a student housing and retail property located at 2076 University Blvd. in Denver. An entity doing business as DU Univ Lofts Acq. LLC purchased the asset for $17.3 million.

Built in 2006, the 44,495-square-foot property features 35 residential units totaling 97 bedrooms, as well as 8,636 square feet of street-level retail space. The five-story building also features a two-story underground parking structure with 69 heated parking stalls.

The residential component is master leased by the University of Denver for student housing through summer 2022. The four-tenant retail space is 48 percent leased to TCF Bank and Paradise Dentistry, which will open in the third quarter.

Patrick Henry and Boston Weir of Henry Group represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. The new owner plans to renovate the unit interiors and convert a portion of the existing retail space into amenity space for residents.