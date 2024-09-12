Thursday, September 12, 2024
6200-Northwest-Parkway-San-Antonio
The office building at 6200 Northwest Parkway in San Antonio totals 142,500 square feet.
AcquisitionsHealthcareOfficeTexas

University Health Acquires 142,500 SF Office Building in Northwest San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — University Health has acquired a 142,500-square-foot office building in northwest San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 6200 Northwest Parkway was built in 2000 and includes 963 parking spaces. Russell Noll and Kelly Ralston of Transwestern represented the seller, Sentinel Net Lease LLC, in the transaction. Chad Gunter, also with Transwestern, represented University Health, which plans to utilize the property to expands its administrative and back-office operations. The healthcare provider  operates two teaching hospitals and multiple outpatient clinics in the San Antonio area.

