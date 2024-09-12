University Health Acquires 142,500 SF Office Building in Northwest San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — University Health has acquired a 142,500-square-foot office building in northwest San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 6200 Northwest Parkway was built in 2000 and includes 963 parking spaces. Russell Noll and Kelly Ralston of Transwestern represented the seller, Sentinel Net Lease LLC, in the transaction. Chad Gunter, also with Transwestern, represented University Health, which plans to utilize the property to expands its administrative and back-office operations. The healthcare provider operates two teaching hospitals and multiple outpatient clinics in the San Antonio area.