University Health System Buys Two Office Buildings Totaling 165,000 SF in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — University Health System, a locally based healthcare provider, has purchased two office buildings totaling roughly 165,000 square feet in San Antonio. The properties are located at 5800 Farinon Drive and 5959 Northwest Parkway in the University Park submarket. Kevin Cosgrove and Scott Ferguson of Stream Realty Partners represented the seller, New York-based Clarion Partners, in the transaction. Ken Adams and Chad Gunter of Transwestern represented University Health Systems, which will also occupy the properties. The deal represents the largest office trade in San Antonio in 2020, according to the brokerage team