University of Arizona Completes Construction of $85M Applied Research Building in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The University of Arizona has completed construction of its $85 million Applied Research Building (ARB) in Phoenix.

The 89,000-square-foot ARB is the first building in the country to house all research spaces related to the fabrication and testing of satellites in one integrated facility. The ARB is the new home of applied physical sciences and engineering, connecting faculty across four colleges and eight departments.

McCarthy Building Cos. constructed the property, which SmithGroup designed.