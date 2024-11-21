University of California San Diego Completes 2,000-Bed Residence Hall Project

SAN DIEGO — The University of California San Diego has completed the Theatre District Living and Learning Neighborhood, a 1.4 million-square-foot development offering 2,000 beds of housing for undergraduate students. The project, which comprises five buildings, was developed on a site formerly occupied by a surface parking lot.

Units, including 48 beds reserved for resident advisors, are offered at below market-rate rents. Shared amenities include a 490-seat auditorium; large community areas, including retail and dining space; a food hall; conference center with four hotel rooms; fitness center; meditation pavilion; tea house; and academic and administration space. The property also features terraced parking gardens offering 1,200 spaces for residents, faculty and daily visitors.

The project’s design-build team included architect HKS, design-builder Kitchell, associate architect EYRC and landscape architect SWA.