The Theatre District Living and Learning Neighborhood spans 1.4 million square feet on the University of California San Diego campus. (Image courtesy of Lawrence Anderson Photography)
University of California San Diego Completes 2,000-Bed Residence Hall Project

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — The University of California San Diego has completed the Theatre District Living and Learning Neighborhood, a 1.4 million-square-foot development offering 2,000 beds of housing for undergraduate students. The project, which comprises five buildings, was developed on a site formerly occupied by a surface parking lot.

Units, including 48 beds reserved for resident advisors, are offered at below market-rate rents. Shared amenities include a 490-seat auditorium; large community areas, including retail and dining space; a food hall; conference center with four hotel rooms; fitness center; meditation pavilion; tea house; and academic and administration space. The property also features terraced parking gardens offering 1,200 spaces for residents, faculty and daily visitors.

The project’s design-build team included architect HKS, design-builder Kitchell, associate architect EYRC and landscape architect SWA.

