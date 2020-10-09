REBusinessOnline

University of Colorado Denver Tops Out 555-Bed Residence Hall

The City Heights Residence Hall and Learning Commons will offer the University of Colorado Denver’s first on-campus student housing.

DENVER — The University of Colorado Denver has celebrated the topping out of its City Heights Residence Hall and Learning Commons development. The 182,000-square-foot residence hall — which will be the university’s first on-campus student housing complex — will offer 555 beds upon completion.

The seven-story project is designed for first-year students and will feature two wings of residential units, a central campus dining hall on the ground floor and a 30,000-square-foot student services center. Named “The Learning Commons,” the student services center will also offer academic support and tutoring, faculty development programs and an expanded space to support online education.

The development is scheduled for completion in August 2021 and is pursuing a LEED Gold certification. The project is being delivered by a design-build team that includes general contractor JE Dunn and Stantec. Stantec is providing architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, lighting and sustainability services on the development.

