The mixed-use development will be situated on a 13-acre tract located two blocks from the University of Florida and two blocks from downtown Gainesville.
University of Florida, Partners to Develop 1.2 MSF Expansion for Gainesville Innovation District

by John Nelson

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — The University of Florida has partnered with Concept Cos. and Trimark Properties for a 1.2 million-square-foot expansion of its Gainesville Innovation District. The development will be situated on a 13-acre tract located two blocks from the university and two blocks from downtown Gainesville. Th project will complement the existing UF Innovate | The Hub, which features offices, laboratories, retail, restaurants and housing.

The partnership envisions the new addition will comprise a mixed-use environment with life sciences and office space for sectors including biotech, advanced manufacturing, agriculture and healthcare, in addition to apartments, shops, restaurants and parking garages.

The total build-out will span six phases, with construction slated to begin in late 2024. The site was formerly home to the Alachua General Hospital, which was closed in 2009.

