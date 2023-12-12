University of Florida, Partners to Develop 1.2 MSF Expansion for Gainesville Innovation District

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — The University of Florida has partnered with Concept Cos. and Trimark Properties for a 1.2 million-square-foot expansion of its Gainesville Innovation District. The development will be situated on a 13-acre tract located two blocks from the university and two blocks from downtown Gainesville. Th project will complement the existing UF Innovate | The Hub, which features offices, laboratories, retail, restaurants and housing.

The partnership envisions the new addition will comprise a mixed-use environment with life sciences and office space for sectors including biotech, advanced manufacturing, agriculture and healthcare, in addition to apartments, shops, restaurants and parking garages.

The total build-out will span six phases, with construction slated to begin in late 2024. The site was formerly home to the Alachua General Hospital, which was closed in 2009.