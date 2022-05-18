REBusinessOnline

University of Maryland Medical Center Breaks Ground on $219M Healthcare Tower in Baltimore

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Healthcare, Maryland, Southeast

The Roslyn and Leonard Stoler Center for Advanced Medicine is expected to be completed in mid-2025.

BALTIMORE — The University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) has broken ground on the Roslyn and Leonard Stoler Center for Advanced Medicine, a nine-story patient care tower located on the UMMC campus at 22 S. Greene St. in downtown Baltimore. The facility will serve as the new entrance to the UMMC and house the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (UMGCCC). The $219 million development is expected to be completed in mid-2025. The project, which will more than double the cancer center’s footprint, will feature 198,000 square feet of new space and 42,000 square feet of renovated space. UMMC is funding the tower with $100 million from the state of Maryland, along with private donations and UMMC capital funds. UMMC has raised more than $51 million from 130 donors as part of UMMC’s Building for Life Campaign to fund the project. Clark Construction will serve as general contractor for the project, which is estimated to be wrap up in 32 months.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  