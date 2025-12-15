University of Miami Signs 42,000 SF Office Lease at Flagler Station for UHealth

MIAMI — The University of Miami has signed a 42,000-square-foot office lease at Building 1300 at Flagler Station in Miami. The university signed a 10-year lease for the space, and will occupy nearly one-third of the building for its healthcare system (UHealth) offices. The long-term lease deal also includes building-top signage for the university, which will elevate visibility for the brand. The University of Miami is expected to move into its new space in the second quarter of 2026.

Building 1300 at Flagler Station spans four stories and features flexible floor plates and amenities including a fitness center, outdoor seating area and a meeting room.

Hamilton Development originally acquired Building 1300 earlier this year as part of its acquisition of a 24.4-acre site at Flagler Station. Cameron Tallon of CBRE represented Hamilton Development in the lease negotiations.