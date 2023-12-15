University of Michigan Breaks Ground on Center for Innovation in Detroit

DETROIT — The University of Michigan (U-M) has broken ground on its Center for Innovation in downtown Detroit. The satellite campus will serve as a graduate school facility, offering masters’ degrees and workforce development programs that will focus on technology and innovation. The center will be funded by a $100 million gift from prominent U-M donor Stephen Ross, $100 million from the state of Michigan, a two-acre land donation from Olympia Development of Michigan, and an additional $50 million will be raised from donors. The project site is near the proposed $1.5 billion, 10-building mixed-use development in The District Detroit from Related Cos. and Olympia Development. Ross is a Detroit native, alum of U-M and chairman of Related Cos. Olympia Development is the real estate development business of the Ilitch family.