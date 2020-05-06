University of Michigan Health System Unveils Economic Recovery Plan in Response to COVID-19, Delays Construction of New Facility

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Michigan Medicine has unveiled an economic recovery plan in response to COVID-19. The health system says it is faced with projected financial losses of up to $230 million in the fiscal year ending June 30 and expects losses to continue into fiscal year 2021. The organization will delay capital projects that are not needed for safety or regulatory compliance. This includes construction of a new inpatient facility. The planned $920 million, 264-bed facility in Ann Arbor has been delayed for at least a year, not opening before fall 2025, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.

The recovery plan also includes organizational restructuring and a combination of furloughs and layoffs totaling approximately 1,400 full-time employees. In addition, a hiring freeze will leave 300 current vacancies unfilled. Leaders across Michigan Medicine will also take a salary reduction. Marschall Runge, CEO of Michigan Medicine and dean of the U-M Medical School, will reduce his compensation by 20 percent. He has asked his direct reports, department chairs and other leaders to voluntarily reduce their compensation on a scale between 5 and 15 percent.

Other expense savings include suspension of merit increases, employer retirement match, tuition reimbursement and reductions to supplies, consulting and discretionary expenses.