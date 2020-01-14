REBusinessOnline

University of Michigan Student Center Reopens Following $85.2M Renovation

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Michigan, Midwest

Michigan Union now features expanded meeting spaces as well as infrastructure and technology upgrades.

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Michigan Union at the University of Michigan has reopened following an 18-month, $85.2 million renovation. The project included electrical, mechanical and plumbing system improvements; elevator replacements and upgrades; replacement of the roof and windows; and restroom upgrades. The building now features more social space, meeting options and a newly created IdeaHub. Project architects included Integrated Design Solutions, Workshop Architects and Hartman Cox Architects. Walbridge Aldinger served as construction manager and contracted Full Spectrum Stained Glass to complete a preservation of the century-old windows. Originally built in 1919, the building spans 250,000 square feet. There are more than 44,000 enrolled students at the university.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020