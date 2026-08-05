University of St. Thomas Breaks Ground on 400-Bed Residence Hall Project in Houston

HOUSTON — The University of St. Thomas has broken ground on a 400-bed residence hall project on the institution’s campus in Houston. The 95,000-square-foot development will include a dedicated chapel and prayer room, courtyard and multi-use lounges and collaborative study zones. Units will be offered in two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations for single or double occupancy. The property will also be home to two staff apartments. The design team for the project included global architecture firm Corgan and The Lawrence Group. A tentative completion date was not announced.