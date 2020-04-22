REBusinessOnline

University of St. Thomas Signs 20,000 SF Medical Office Lease Near Houston

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Texas

SHENANDOAH, TEXAS — The University of St. Thomas, a private Catholic college in Houston, has signed a medical office lease in the northern Houston suburb of Shenandoah. The tenant will occupy 20,000 square feet at 121 Vision Park Boulevard, a 58,000-square-foot medical office building that was completed in mid-2019, to support its nursing program. Beth Young of Colliers International represented the university in the lease negotiations. Lisa Hughes and Pamela Sprouse of The J. Beard Real Estate Co. represented the landlord, a partnership between Everson Developments and VP2 Partners.

