University of Tampa Breaks Ground on Multipurpose Building, Including 600-Bed Residence Hall

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Southeast, Student Housing

The University of Tampa's new multipurpose building will feature a 600-bed residence hall, 37 faculty offices, five classrooms, study rooms, study lounge designated for military veterans, a ground-level Starbucks and four levels of parking, as well as school offices for different departments.

TAMPA, FLA. — The University of Tampa has broken ground on a 10-story, 460,000-square-foot multipurpose building that will be the largest facility on campus when completed in 2024.

The property will feature a 600-bed residence hall, 37 faculty offices, five classrooms, study rooms, study lounge designated for military veterans, a ground-level Starbucks, four levels of parking and spaces dedicated for the school’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Institute for Sales Excellence and the International Programs Office. Additionally, students living in the building will have access to a 9,000-square-foot “sky park.”

The design-build team includes Baker Barrios Architects and KWJ Architects. The University of Tampa has an estimated student enrollment of 10,600 for the current academic year, which is the 91-year-old university’s largest student body to date.

