University of Texas at Arlington Buys 51 Acres for New Fort Worth Campus

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) has purchased 51 acres in Fort Worth for the development of a new campus. Earlier this month, The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a proposal to buy the land, which is located within the Walsh Ranch development on the city’s west side, via a permanent university fund (PUF). Known as UTA West, the new campus will be developed as part of a multi-year plan to serve more than 10,000 students, with enrollment potentially beginning as early as 2028. UTA has had a presence in Fort Worth since 1986, when the university established the UTA Research Institution on the city’s east side. In 2007, the UTA Fort Worth Center opened in the downtown area, offering select academic programs to local students.