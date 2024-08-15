Thursday, August 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
UTA-West-Fort-Worth
With an enrollment of approximately 41,000 students, the University of Texas at Arlington is the second-largest institution within the UT educational system.
AcquisitionsCivicDevelopmentTexas

University of Texas at Arlington Buys 51 Acres for New Fort Worth Campus

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) has purchased 51 acres in Fort Worth for the development of a new campus. Earlier this month, The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a proposal to buy the land, which is located within the Walsh Ranch development on the city’s west side, via a permanent university fund (PUF). Known as UTA West, the new campus will be developed as part of a multi-year plan to serve more than 10,000 students, with enrollment potentially beginning as early as 2028. UTA has had a presence in Fort Worth since 1986, when the university established the UTA Research Institution on the city’s east side. In 2007, the UTA Fort Worth Center opened in the downtown area, offering select academic programs to local students.

You may also like

EōS Fitness Signs Two Retail Leases Totaling 94,842...

Kiser Group Brokers $17.2M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...

Hunt Midwest Sells 58 Acres at Hunt Midwest...

Bucksbaum Properties Acquires River District Retail Center in...

SRS Real Estate Arranges $3.7M Ground Lease Sale...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.8M Sale of Five...

Boulder Group Brokers $2.4M Sale of STNL Retail...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 40,018 SF Industrial Lease...

Landmark Properties Delivers 759-Bed Student Housing Community Near...