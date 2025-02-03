University of Utah, ACC Break Ground on 1,400-Bed Student Housing Development in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah (The U) and American Campus Communities (ACC), in a public-private partnership, have broken ground on a $155 million student housing complex in Salt Lake City. The six-story residence hall will add 1,400 beds for first- and second-year students. The U will manage and program the first floor to feature common indoor and outdoor social areas, new dining facilities and fitness areas.

The development is part of ACC’s American Campus Equity (ACE program), which enables universities to expand and enhance student housing without taking on additional debt. Under a 55-year lease agreement that includes two 10-year extensions for a final term of 75 years, ACC will manage and own a leasehold interest in the property.

The project team includes MHTN Architects, Ayers Saint Gross and Okland Construction. The new residence hall is slated to open for occupancy in fall 2026.