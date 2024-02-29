Thursday, February 29, 2024
The William was developed in 2022 and offers studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units.
University Partners Acquires 370-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Georgia

by John Nelson

ATHENS, GA. — University Partners has acquired The William, a 370-bed student housing community located adjacent to the University of Georgia campus in Athens. The property was developed in 2022 and offers studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a rooftop swimming pool, patio and lounge space, fitness center, collaborative study spaces and a private outdoor courtyard.

Ryan Lang, Jack Brett, Ben Harkrider, Ben Roelke, Trent Houchin and Ian Walker of Newmark arranged both the sale and acquisition financing on behalf of University Partners. The seller and terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

