REBusinessOnline

University Partners Acquires 494-Bed Student Housing Community Near Clemson University

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast, Student Housing

Communal amenities at Grandmarc include a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, private study rooms and a sand volleyball court.

CLEMSON, S.C. — University Partners has acquired Grandmarc, a 494-bed student housing community located near Clemson University in South Carolina. The property was built in 2017 and offers two- and four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity, as well as 9,000 square feet of retail space. Communal amenities include a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, private study rooms and a sand volleyball court. University Partners will oversee management of the community. The seller and terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  