University Partners Acquires 494-Bed Student Housing Community Near Clemson University

Communal amenities at Grandmarc include a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, private study rooms and a sand volleyball court.

CLEMSON, S.C. — University Partners has acquired Grandmarc, a 494-bed student housing community located near Clemson University in South Carolina. The property was built in 2017 and offers two- and four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity, as well as 9,000 square feet of retail space. Communal amenities include a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, private study rooms and a sand volleyball court. University Partners will oversee management of the community. The seller and terms of the transaction were not disclosed.