University Partners Acquires 755-Bed Community Near Pennsylvania State University

STATE COLLEGE, PA. — University Partners has acquired HERE, a 755-bed student housing community located near the Pennsylvania State University campus in State College. The property was built in 2020 and offers one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Communal amenities include 30,000 square feet of retail space, private study rooms and a penthouse sky lounge with a kitchen and deck, as well as a spa with a hot tub and sauna.