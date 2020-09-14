REBusinessOnline

University Partners Acquires Vertex Student Housing Community Near Arizona State University

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Vertex

Vertex, serving students attending Arizona State University, offers shared amenities including a resort-style swimming pool.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — University Partners has acquired Vertex, a 600-bed student housing community located near Arizona State University in Tempe. The property was built in 2015 and offers a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity.

Shared amenities include 7,700 square feet of retail space, a resort-style swimming pool, two-story fitness center with a rock-climbing wall, clubhouse, private study rooms and a cycle room. University Partners plans to upgrade and refresh community common areas and will oversee management of the property.

The seller and terms of the transaction were undisclosed.

