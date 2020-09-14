University Partners Acquires Vertex Student Housing Community Near Arizona State University

Vertex, serving students attending Arizona State University, offers shared amenities including a resort-style swimming pool.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — University Partners has acquired Vertex, a 600-bed student housing community located near Arizona State University in Tempe. The property was built in 2015 and offers a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity.

Shared amenities include 7,700 square feet of retail space, a resort-style swimming pool, two-story fitness center with a rock-climbing wall, clubhouse, private study rooms and a cycle room. University Partners plans to upgrade and refresh community common areas and will oversee management of the property.

The seller and terms of the transaction were undisclosed.