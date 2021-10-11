REBusinessOnline

University Partners Purchases 943-Bed Student Housing Community Near Arizona State University

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

TEMPE, ARIZ. — University Partners has acquired Apollo Tempe, a 943-bed student housing community located near the Arizona State University campus in Tempe.

Gilbane Development Co. delivered the community in 2020, which offers a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. The property features a rooftop oasis, ground-level outdoor swimming pools, state-of-the-art fitness centers, an outdoor lounge, two clubrooms, a basketball court, academic success centers and study lounges.

Tim Bradley and Shawn Sweeney of TSB Capital Partners arranged acquisition financing on behalf of University Partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews