University Partners Purchases 943-Bed Student Housing Community Near Arizona State University
TEMPE, ARIZ. — University Partners has acquired Apollo Tempe, a 943-bed student housing community located near the Arizona State University campus in Tempe.
Gilbane Development Co. delivered the community in 2020, which offers a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. The property features a rooftop oasis, ground-level outdoor swimming pools, state-of-the-art fitness centers, an outdoor lounge, two clubrooms, a basketball court, academic success centers and study lounges.
Tim Bradley and Shawn Sweeney of TSB Capital Partners arranged acquisition financing on behalf of University Partners.
