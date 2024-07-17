Wednesday, July 17, 2024
FIAT-House-Fort-Lee
FIAT House, a new apartment community in Fort Lee, aims to provide residents with hospitality-driven amenities, tailored concierge services and unique community events.
DevelopmentNew JerseyNortheast

UNLMTD Real Estate Begins Leasing 300-Unit Multifamily Project in Fort Lee, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

FORT LEE, N.J. — Regional developer UNLMTD Real Estate has begun leasing FIAT House, a 300-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Fort Lee. The site is located at the foot of the George Washington Bridge. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats, and the property houses more than 30,000 square feet of amenity and social gathering spaces. The developer is constructing the project in partnership with Italian automaker FIAT, and residents will have access to a car-sharing program of FIAT electric vehicles. Rents start at $2,400 per month for a studio apartment.

