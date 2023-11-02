UNLMTD Real Estate Underway on 300-Unit Multifamily Project in Fort Lee, New Jersey

FORT LEE, N.J. — Regional developer UNLMTD Real Estate is underway on construction of FIAT House, a 300-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Fort Lee. The site is located at the foot of the George Washington Bridge. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats, and the property will house more than 30,000 square feet of amenity and social gathering spaces. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in early 2024. The developer is constructing the project in partnership with Italian automaker FIAT, and residents will have access to a car-sharing program of FIAT electric vehicles.