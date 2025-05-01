Unlock Capital Amid Volatility with C-PACE Financing

By Ethan Elser, PACE Equity

In today’s turbulent commercial real estate landscape, developers and property owners face challenges to secure sufficient competitively priced capital. High interest rates, compressed valuations and a low leverage lending environment have complicated funding strategies and eroded traditional capital stack assumptions.

More and more, property owners and developers are turning to Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing due to its core attributes: low cost, nonrecourse, long-term and fixed-rate capital. With amortization periods of up to 30 years, owners and developers recognize that C-PACE terms are virtually unmatched in the private debt markets. As an assessment tied to the property rather than the borrower, C-PACE funding is being leveraged more than ever to support creative solutions in today’s marketplace.

C-PACE has evolved into a dynamic financial tool used across the lifecycle of a building — from new construction to recapitalizations to retrofits. C-PACE is used by savvy commercial real estate professionals to optimize their capital structure and boost their internal rate of return (IRR).

Identifying the financial utility of C-PACE in a shifting market

C-PACE is growing in popularity as an alternative to mezzanine debt, preferred equity and other high-cost financing. In today’s environment, C-PACE is particularly useful as an option to retire maturing bridge or construction debt, cover cost overruns or recapitalize during a slower-than-expected lease-up period — all without diluting ownership or resorting to high-yield alternatives.

This recapitalization capability is particularly important in scenarios where an asset has not yet achieved stabilized cash flow and owners must address debt service obligations or a loan maturity. In that case, C-PACE can extend the runway until operations are stabilized, replenish debt service reserves and help position the asset for stronger long-term performance.

Additionally, the ability to defer C-PACE payments until stabilization offers the advantages of preserving working capital and avoiding a capital call.

Local PACE requirements can differ by state and municipality, so be sure to work with a C-PACE capital provider who spends time during the term sheet phase to understand your project and capital needs and tailors the funding for you. In-house C-PACE financing engineers can also improve the funding experience since in-house expertise means maximized funding amounts and amortization terms.

Let’s take a look at some examples of projects in the Midwest that utilized C-PACE financing.

Available capital for expansion: recapitalization at the Hall of Fame Village

The professional football Hall of Fame Village, located in Canton, Ohio, draws visitors year-round to this popular destination. The Constellation Center of Excellence, a 75,000-square-foot facility in the Hall of Fame Village, was developed for retail, research and office space. After completion, Milwaukee-based PACE Equity funded $8.3 million in a recapitalization of the $50 million capital stack. The funds were used to free up capital for continued expansion at the Hall of Fame Village site.

Improved IRR: development of a corporate headquarters

A new Class A office building houses the corporate headquarters of a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services. Situated just 10 minutes south of Cleveland, this 131,489-square-foot space was funded with C-PACE covering 22 percent of the capital stack with fixed-rate funds over a 28-year term.

The project IRR increased when the owner used C-PACE to complete the stack rather than double-digit mezzanine debt. The project economics also improved as accretive leverage from C-PACE overcame lower leverage available from the construction loan.

Optimized returns: renovation of historic hotel

Originally opened in 1924, the Hotel Retlaw has been a boutique hotel in downtown Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, for the better part of a century. To renovate the hotel back to its former glory, the owners assembled a capital stack from several sources, including Historic Tax Credit (HTC) and Tax-Increment Financing (TIF).

Despite these sources, a gap remained in the stack. The owner filled the final gap with C-PACE financing, which can be used alongside HTC, TIF, New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC), EB-5, USDA, Opportunity Zone (OZ) and more.

Covering the cost overruns mid-construction: recapitalization of urban multifamily project

The historic Second National Bank building in Cincinnati was redeveloped into a 12-story, 60-unit apartment complex providing new housing options for the urban community. When the project realized unanticipated cost overruns, mid-construction recapitalization using C-PACE funding, also from PACE Equity, allowed the project to complete construction and begin lease-up. By leveraging C-PACE, the owners were able to avoid a capital call.

A financial tool for the forward-thinking developers

Real estate markets are constantly changing, so developers and owners need financial tools that provide flexible structures to manage a variety of capital needs. C-PACE financing, especially when it includes in-house engineering support, provides that type of adaptability for use at pre-construction, mid-construction, lease-up or stabilization.

With proven applications across the building lifecycle and across asset classes, C-PACE is no longer a niche tool; it’s a high-performance financial instrument with the power to reshape capital stacks and unlock value in today’s complex commercial real estate environment.

Ethan Elser is executive vice president of Milwaukee-based PACE Equity. This article originally appeared in the May 2025 issue of Heartland Real Estate Business magazine.