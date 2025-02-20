Up Campus Student Living to Break Ground on 641-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — Up Campus Student Living is set to break ground on Blume on Ivy, a 641-bed student housing development located near the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville. The community will offer one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units.

Shared amenities will include a resort-style pool; rooftop entertainment deck with a jumbotron, cabanas, grills and fire pits; a game day lounge; golf simulator; and a boutique health-and-wellness center with private cross-training studios and a sauna.

The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2027. TSB Capital Advisors arranged construction financing for the development, which was provided by Fifth Third Bank with additional participation from First Citizens Bank.