Thursday, February 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Blume on Ivy in Charlottesville, Va., will offer one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units.
DevelopmentSoutheastStudent HousingVirginia

Up Campus Student Living to Break Ground on 641-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Virginia

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — Up Campus Student Living is set to break ground on Blume on Ivy, a 641-bed student housing development located near the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville. The community will offer one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units.

Shared amenities will include a resort-style pool; rooftop entertainment deck with a jumbotron, cabanas, grills and fire pits; a game day lounge; golf simulator; and a boutique health-and-wellness center with private cross-training studios and a sauna.

The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2027. TSB Capital Advisors arranged construction financing for the development, which was provided by Fifth Third Bank with additional participation from First Citizens Bank.

You may also like

Center Park Delivers First Build-to-Rent Townhomes at Sanderling...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $158M Construction Loan for...

Trinity Partners Brokers Sale of 28,000 SF Industrial...

TSB Capital Secures Construction Financing for 532-Bed Student...

Mary Cook Associates Completes Interiors at Luxury Student...

CHC, FHL Bank Atlanta Provide Financing for 60-Unit...

Ware Malcomb Completes USC Campus Pharmacy Interior Redesign...

Duracell Selects Science Square in Midtown Atlanta for...

JLL Negotiates $45.4M Sale of Water Tower Apartments...