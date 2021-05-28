REBusinessOnline

UPenn Medical School Signs 150,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in Metro Philadelphia

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA. — The Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania has signed a 150,000-square-foot life sciences lease at Discovery Labs’ 1 million-square-foot campus on Swedeland Road in King of Prussia, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The university will use the space for its gene therapy program, which centers on researching gene functionality and development of genetic medicines for rare diseases. The lease encompasses two buildings. Discovery Labs is an affiliate of MLP Ventures, which was represented internally by Joe Corcoran and Julian O’Neill in the lease negotiations. Joe Fetterman of Colliers International represented the university.

