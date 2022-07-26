REBusinessOnline

Upland Arranges $4.5M Sale of KinderCare-Occupied Property in Lakeville, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Upland Real Estate Group has arranged the $4.5 million sale of a retail property occupied by KinderCare Learning Center in the Minneapolis suburb of Lakeville. The building is part of Crossroads of Lakeville, a 127,070-square-foot shopping center anchored by Cub Foods. Deborah Vannelli, Keith Sturm and Amanda Leathers of Upland brokered the sale. A local buyer purchased the asset while completing a 1031 exchange. KinderCare operates more than 1,500 early childcare centers in 40 states.

