Upland Arranges Sales of Chipotle, Starbucks Properties in Andover, Minnesota

ANDOVER, MINN. — Upland Real Estate Group has arranged the sales of newly constructed Chipotle and Starbucks single-tenant net-lease properties within Clocktower Commons in Andover, a northwest suburb of the Twin Cities. Deb Vannelli, Keith Sturm and Amanda Leathers of Upland represented the buyers, which completed 1031 exchanges. Both tenants operate under corporate, long-term leases with drive-thru service. The properties are situated on a 2-acre parcel at the intersection of Hanson and Crosstown boulevards.