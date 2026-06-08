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AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaRetail

Upland Arranges Sales of Chipotle, Starbucks Properties in Andover, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

ANDOVER, MINN. — Upland Real Estate Group has arranged the sales of newly constructed Chipotle and Starbucks single-tenant net-lease properties within Clocktower Commons in Andover, a northwest suburb of the Twin Cities. Deb Vannelli, Keith Sturm and Amanda Leathers of Upland represented the buyers, which completed 1031 exchanges. Both tenants operate under corporate, long-term leases with drive-thru service. The properties are situated on a 2-acre parcel at the intersection of Hanson and Crosstown boulevards.

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