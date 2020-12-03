Upland Brokers $1.2M Sale of PPG Paints-Occupied Property in Fort Wayne

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

FORT WAYNE, IND. — Upland Real Estate Group Inc. has brokered the sale of a 6,375-square-foot retail property occupied by PPG Paints in Fort Wayne for $1.2 million. PPG Paints, which supplies paints, coating and specialty materials, has approximately four years remaining on its lease. The company has operated at the location for more than 20 years. Keith Sturm, Amanda Leathers and Deb Vannelli of Upland represented the seller in the transaction. Buyer and seller information was undisclosed.