Upland Brokers $1.6M Sale of Arby’s-Occupied Property in Ontario, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Restaurant, Retail

ONTARIO, OHIO — Upland Real Estate Group Inc. has brokered the $1.6 million sale of a 3,662-square-foot property occupied by Arby’s in Ontario near Mansfield. The building is situated on an outparcel to Richland Mall. Keith Sturm, Deborah Vannelli and Amanda Leathers of Upland represented the undisclosed seller. An all-cash buyer purchased the asset and completed a 1031 exchange.