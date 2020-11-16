Upland Brokers $20M Sale of Retail Property Occupied by Fleet Farm in Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

MONTICELLO, MINN. — Upland Real Estate Group has brokered the $20 million sale of a 188,000-square-foot retail property occupied by Fleet Farm in Monticello, about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The single-tenant, net-leased building is situated near I-94. Fleet Farm has 19 years remaining on its lease. The retailer operates 45 stores in five states and sells a variety of sports and outdoor equipment, appliances, automotive goods, apparel, hardware, tools and farm supplies. Keith Sturm, Deborah Vannelli, Amanda Leathers and Ed Engler of Upland brokered the sale. Buyer and seller information was not disclosed.