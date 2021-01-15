Upland Brokers $6.4M Sale of Two-Story Office Building in Edina, Minnesota

The 70,400-square-foot property is located at 5350 W. 78th St. The International Spanish Language Academy will occupy the building.

EDINA, MINN. — Upland Real Estate Group Inc. has brokered the sale of a two-story office building in Edina for $6.4 million. The 70,400-square-foot property is located at 5350 W. 78th St. Upland represented the seller, W78th 5350 LLC. Merrie Sjogren and Nick Peterson of Assembly MN LLC represented the buyer, ISLA Affiliated Building Co. The buyer, a nonprofit Spanish immersion charter school, currently operates out of a 30,000-square-foot facility in Minnetonka. That site is under contract to local developer Doran Cos., which plans to redevelop it into multifamily housing.