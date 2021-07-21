REBusinessOnline

Upland Negotiates $6.3M Sale of Hobby Lobby-Occupied Property in West St. Paul

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

WEST ST. PAUL, MINN. — Upland Real Estate Group’s net lease team has negotiated the sale of a Hobby Lobby-occupied property in West St. Paul for $6.3 million. Deborah Vannelli, Keith Sturm and Amanda Leathers of Upland represented the undisclosed seller. The property sold to a California-based buyer. Hobby Lobby’s portfolio consists of 900 stores in 46 states.

