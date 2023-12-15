Upland Negotiates Sale of Two Arby’s-Occupied Properties in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS AND BROOKINGS, S.D. — Upland Real Estate Group has arranged the sale of two properties net leased to Arby’s in South Dakota for an undisclosed price. The buildings are located in Sioux Falls and Brookings. Arby’s has 20-year leases with 5 percent rent increases every five years on both properties. The tenant on the leases, DRM Inc., is one of the largest Arby’s franchisees and operates 109 Arby’s locations in seven Midwest states. Deborah Vannelli, Keith Sturm and Amanda Leathers of Upland represented the undisclosed seller. Both properties sold to cash buyers completing 1031 exchanges.