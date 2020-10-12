REBusinessOnline

Upland Real Estate Group Brokers $1.1M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

ALBERT LEA, MINN. — Upland Real Estate Group Inc. has brokered the $1.1 million sale of a two-tenant retail property in Albert Lea in southern Minnesota. Located on Bridge Avenue, the 7,000-square-foot, newly remodeled building is home to Verizon and Qdoba. It serves as an outparcel to Northbridge Mall. Keith Sturm, Deborah Vannelli and Amanda Leathers of Upland represented the seller. Pete Guidera and Tina Swanson of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer. Neither the buyer nor the seller was disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  