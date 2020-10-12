Upland Real Estate Group Brokers $1.1M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

ALBERT LEA, MINN. — Upland Real Estate Group Inc. has brokered the $1.1 million sale of a two-tenant retail property in Albert Lea in southern Minnesota. Located on Bridge Avenue, the 7,000-square-foot, newly remodeled building is home to Verizon and Qdoba. It serves as an outparcel to Northbridge Mall. Keith Sturm, Deborah Vannelli and Amanda Leathers of Upland represented the seller. Pete Guidera and Tina Swanson of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer. Neither the buyer nor the seller was disclosed.