Upland Real Estate Group Brokers $4.7M Sale of Caliber Collision-Occupied Property in Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota, Net Lease, Retail

COON RAPIDS, MINN. — Upland Real Estate Group has arranged the $4.7 million sale of an investment property net leased to Caliber Collision in Coon Rapids. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Caliber Collision has operated at this location in the suburbs of Minneapolis for 20 years and recently signed a new 15-year, triple-net lease with rent increases every 5 years. The property’s lease has a corporate guarantee by WAND NEWCO 3, which operates more than 1,100 stores in 37 states and the District of Columbia.

Deb Vannelli, Keith Sturm and Amanda Leathers of Upland Real Estate Group represented the seller in the deal.

