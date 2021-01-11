Upland Real Estate Group Brokers $9.1M Sale of Tesla Service Center Near St. Paul
MAPLEWOOD, MINN. — Upland Real Estate Group has brokered the $9.1 million sale of a Tesla service center in Maplewood near St. Paul. Tesla occupies the property on a long-term, net-lease basis. Tesla currently operates more than 330 locations worldwide. Keith Sturm, Deborah Vannelli and Amanda Leathers of Upland represented the undisclosed seller. An institutional buyer purchased the asset.
